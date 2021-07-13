Sydney daily delta cases spike to 112 as outbreak worsens

The Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker shows Australia has administered enough doses for just 17.8% of its population, compared with the U.K. with 60.4% and the U.S. with 52.2%

In a bid to encourage more Australians to get the jab, Morrison's government has launched an televised advertising campaign featuring a young female actor struggling to breath. Bill Bowtell, an adjunct professor in infectious diseases at the University of New South Wales, described the ad -- which has received a barrage of criticism on social media -- as "not honest or truthful or authentic."

"We are facing a terribly serious problem in Sydney -- the worst health crisis in 120 years," Bowtell told an Australian Broadcasting Corp. interview Monday. He's calling for tougher stay-at-home restrictions to be imposed in Sydney so the city can exit lockdown sooner, similar to what Melbourne endured last year in one of the world's longest and most stringent lockdowns. "Businesses are being smashed. People are being laid off."

Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors in Sydney, agreed that the repercussions of the lockdown to businesses were going to be serious, with New South Wales the nation's economic engine room.

"It's going to be the longest lockdown we've had since Victoria back in the middle of last year," he said in an interview Friday. "The longer they go on, the more permanent economic damage they do -- businesses having to close and people changing their behavior and it then takes longer to recover from that."

The testing, tracing and quarantining system in New South Wales, which accounts for 32% of national gross domestic product, is being heavily tested by the delta variant, HSBC Global Research said in a note on Monday.

"The lockdown in Greater Sydney will weigh significantly on economic activity for as long as it is in place, at least initially mostly impacting" the third quarter, it said, adding that New South Wales Treasury estimates that each week of lockdown wipes A$850 million ($637 million) from the growth.