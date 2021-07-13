Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

New Covid cases in Asean at record high as numbers soar in Indonesia

Southeast Asia reported a record 71,510 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. The tally was higher than Sunday’s 67,221, although the death toll of 1,292 on Monday was lower than the previous days 1,396.

Total Covid-19 cases in Asean crossed 5.59 million while the death toll in the region has climbed to 107,438.

The situation in Indonesia worsened on Monday with the country reporting a record 40,427 cases, and 891 deaths, bringing cumulative cases to 2,567,630 patients and deaths to 67,355. The government imposed a new lockdown on Java and Bali islands, and announced the highest social distancing measures in several cities on Sumatra, Kalimantan and Papua.

Vietnam reported 2,383 new cases and seven deaths on Monday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 32,199 and 123 deaths. Of the total patients, 9,331 people have been cured and discharged. The government has shut down barber shops and beauty salons in Hanoi and prohibited eating in at restaurants as the infection rate in the city is climbing.

Published : July 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
