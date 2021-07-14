Japan for first time mentions Taiwan stability in defense paper

The wording in the "Defense of Japan" white paper released Tuesday increased friction between the two biggest economies in Asia. A spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry told Tokyo not to interfere in Taiwan issues and said Beijing expressed "firm opposition" to the wording in the report.

"The stability of the situation around Taiwan is important, not only for the security of our country, but for the stability of the international community," Japan's Defense Ministry said in its white paper. "Our country must pay close attention to this, with an even greater sense of vigilance."

The Japanese government has taken its concerns over Taiwan public in recent months, and the white paper comes after Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso drew Chinese anger by saying in July that Japan and the U.S. would have to defend Taiwan in the event of a serious contingency.

"The Japanese side grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, groundlessly blamed China's normal defense construction and military activity, pointed fingers at China's maritime activity, and hyped up the so-called China threat, which is wrong and irresponsible," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular briefing Tuesday.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry welcomed the wording in Japan's white paper, saying in a statement Taipei would "continue to urge like-minded nations to pay attention to the importance of security and peace in the Taiwan Strait to regional prosperity and stability."

While Japan has generally sought to avoid offending China, its biggest trading partner, U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga referred to the need for stability in the Taiwan Strait in a statement following their April summit in Washington. Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi also said in an interview last month the security of Taiwan was "directly connected" to that of Japan.