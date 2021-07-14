Merkel makes urgent appeal for Germans to get Covid-19 shots

"The more are vaccinated, the more free we can be again," Merkel said Tuesday during a visit to the RKI public-health institute. Still, Germany won't follow France in requiring compulsory vaccination for health workers, she said.

Merkel and officials in her government have long said the vaccine campaign is the only way Europe's biggest economy can return to -- and maintain -- something resembling normality. However, there is increasing evidence that the vaccination drive, which had accelerated rapidly after a sluggish start, is beginning to slow.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said it's not a supply issue and there is plenty of vaccine available, adding that "there are no more excuses" for not getting a shot. Speaking alongside Merkel, he urged adults to get vaccinated in order to protect children under 12, who don't have access to Covid inoculations.