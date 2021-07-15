European Commission proposes ambitious climate change policies, urging U.S. and other nations to follow

The European Union's executive branch said it would make Europe "the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050." EU representatives urged the United States and other nations to follow.

The package of proposals - which consists of more than a dozen directives or regulations - was applauded by some environmental groups as a landmark effort. But it is unclear how many of the planned changes will remain in place after the bloc's 27 member states and the European Parliament have examined and modified them in what is expected to be a years-long process.

Ottmar Edenhofer, a director at Germany's Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, said the plans are "by far the most comprehensive package we have seen in Europe."

In a presentation of the proposals, Commission Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans evoked a future in which wars are fought over access to water and food unless urgent action is taken.

"There is no time to waste. People are dying in Northwest Canada because it's 50 degrees Celsius [121 degrees Fahrenheit] there," said Timmermans. "Northwest Canada!"

But European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said maintaining social balance would also be a key objective, emphasizing that the package would seek to preserve jobs while curbing emissions.

Her comments reflected a weariness among some European member states, after ambitious climate plans in France and other countries sparked anti-government protests in recent years.

If passed, one of the most significant changes of the "Fit for 55" package would be the creation of a "carbon border adjustment mechanism," which would impose tariffs on some goods imported from non-EU countries with weaker climate laws. In practice, environmental groups hope, this could become a powerful incentive for other nations to follow the bloc's policies.

The proposal could also target U.S. imports, European lawmakers said.

"To the United States, I would say if you are so worried, then maybe it is time you come forward with very credible plans on decarbonization of your economy," said Bas Eickhout, a European lawmaker from a Dutch green party. "We have heard a lot of announcements, but we have not seen many concrete policies."