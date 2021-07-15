France holds Bastille Day celebration under coronavirus shadow

Because of the deterioration of the health situation, only 10,000 people were allowed to follow the celebration in the stands instead of 25,000. Wearing masks is the rule for all, Paris police prefecture said.

Any spectator who wants to attend the ceremony should present the health pass. The certificate provides proof that a person has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, holds a recent negative PCR test, or has recently recovered from the respiratory disease, it added.

Similar restrictions are in place for those gathering to attend fireworks shows at the Eiffel tower and in many French cities later in the evening.

This year's celebration coincides with a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections, fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant which may trigger a new wave of the pandemic.