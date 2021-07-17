Asean Covid-19 cases and related deaths hit record numbers

Asean added 93,745 new patients on Friday, higher than Thursday’s 93,143, while 1,784 people died, up from the previous day’s 1,549.

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 5.94 million across the region, and the death toll rose to 113,556.

Indonesia, which reported 54,000 new cases, received one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday as part of the total 50 million doses the government has purchased. The next lot of 4 million doses will be delivered within next month, and then 3.7 million doses per month until the end of 2021. The balance 30 million doses will be delivered next year. The country has been using Sinovac as the main vaccine, accounting for around 90 per cent of all vaccine it has procured.

Indonesia also signed a contract with Pfizer to deliver 50 million doses of vaccine within this year to combat the rising infections.

Malaysia’s ministry of public health on Friday allowed China’s Sinopharm and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for use in the country under special conditions. The announcement came one day after the ministry had announced that it would stop giving the Sinovac vaccine when the stock depletes, as the country has procured adequate quantities of other vaccines.