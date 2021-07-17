Fairfax schools adopt protections for trans students

The school board of Fairfax County Public Schools in Northern Virginia voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a revised version of its "Student Rights and Responsibilities" document, which outlines expectations for student behavior. The new rules also mandate that all students receive "safe and equitable access to all school . . . facilities and activities" and that students have "the right to non-disclosure of gender identity and/or sexual orientation."

Moreover, the guidelines state that internal, school-generated lists of students - such as in the honor roll, yearbooks and school newspapers - must identify transgender children by their preferred names and pronouns. The new rules mark the first time the document has ever explicitly affirmed rights and protections for transgender students, said Karl Frisch, the first openly LGBTQ member of Fairfax's school board.

"This was the right thing to do [and] long overdue," Frisch said. "But it will not sweep away the pain and hurt transgender and other gender-expansive students have experienced for years at the hands of careless peers or adults who should know better."

Before the meeting, parents, educators and activists held passionate dueling protests - one against critical race theory and the other in support of Fairfax students generally and transgender rights specifically - that attracted controversy when one protesting parent filmed a Fairfax NAACP leader, Michelle Leete, apparently wishing death to her opponents. Leete wrote in an email Friday that what she meant to say was she hopes her opponents' ideals die out.

Northern Virginia recently has become a major battleground in America's culture wars over transgender rights. Research suggests there are about 4,000 transgender youths between ages 13 and 17 in Virginia and shows that transgender youth are far more likely to attempt suicide.

Some recent developments have been triumphs for transgender rights supporters. For example, Fairfax adopted its new policy on transgender students in accordance with a 2020 state law requiring that school districts treat transgender students according to their gender identities, in part by permitting these children to use sex-specific facilities and sports teams. And in late June, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a high-profile legal battle over the rights of transgender students in Virginia, effectively handing a victory to those who believe transgender students should be able to use bathrooms that match their gender identities.