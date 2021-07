Covid-19 positivity rate hits nearly 35% in Myanmar, 1,435 die in 17 days

There were 13 deaths on July 1 that saw over 20 percent positivity rate, 17 deaths on July 2, 20 deaths on July 3, 35 deaths on July 4, 42 deaths on July 5, 52 deaths on July 6 and 57 deaths on July 7, 51 deaths on July 8, 64 deaths on July 9, 71 deaths on July 10, 82 deaths on July 11, 89 deaths on July 12, 109 deaths on July 13, 145 deaths on July 14, 165 deaths on July 15, 190 deaths on July 16 and 233 deaths on July 17 totalling 1,435 deaths within 17 days.

Currently, daily caseload is on the increase with 5,497 Covid-19 patients on July 17. Since May 27 the country has seen high positivity rate again with 96 cases on May 27, 72 cases on May 28, 40 cases on May 29, 45 cases on May 30 and 58 cases on May 31. In June, the number of daily cases reached 561 on June 15 and climbed to 1,580 on June 30.

Then, the daily cases totalled 2,070 on July 1, 1,863 on July 2, 1,877 on July 3, 2,318 on July 4, 2,969 on July 5, 3,602 on July 6, 3,947 on July 7, 4,132 on July 8, 4,320 on July 9, 4,377 on July 10, 3,461 on July 11, 5,014 on July 12, 4,047 on July 13, 7,083 on July 14, 4,188 on July 15, 6,194 on July 16 and 5,497 on July 17, the ministry reported.

When it comes to daily positivity rate, there were 5.37 percent on May 27, 5.85 percent on May 28, 3.87 percent on on May 29, 4.9 percent on May 30 and 3.3 percent on May 31. In June, daily positivity rate reached seven percent and climbed to 19.9 percent on June 30.

Then, the daily positivity rate reached 21.89 percent on July 1, 20.4 percent on July 2, 20.7 percent on July 3, 22.34 percent on July 4, 26.93 percent on July 5, 28.07 percent on July 6, 26.89 percent on July 7, 27.68 percent on July 8, 27.43 percent on July 9, 28.93 percent on July 10, 34.21 percent on July 11, 34.74 percent on July 12, 34.63 percent on July 13, 33.17 percent on July 14, 37.92 percent on July 15 and 34.15 percent on July 16.

Myanmar has seen new variants of Covid-19 such as the Alpha and Delta which are variants of concern and the Kappa which is a variant of interest.

Since the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, Myanmar has reported 224,236 cases and 4,769 deaths. Of the reported cases, 158,969 patients have been discharged from hospital after their recovery.