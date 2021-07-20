U.S., allies accuse China of hacking Microsoft and condoning other cyberattacks

The condemnations represent the first time NATO, a 30-nation alliance, has denounced alleged Chinese cyberattacks and follow the Biden administration's pledge in June to rally U.S. allies against Beijing's behavior. The number of nations involved amounts to the largest condemnation of China's cyber aggressions to date, U.S. officials said.

The joint statements stopped short, however, of punishing the country for its alleged actions, exposing the challenge of an alliance with deep business ties to China trying to confront the world's second-largest economy.

China's "pattern of irresponsible behavior in cyberspace is inconsistent with its stated objective of being seen as a responsible leader in the world," the White House said in a statement Monday.

This is the first time Washington and other U.S. allies have assigned blame for the Microsoft Exchange hack, which compromised more than 100,000 servers worldwide. Microsoft alleged in March that its Exchange servers were compromised by a Beijing-backed hacking group that exploited several previously unknown flaws in the software.

By singling out China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) and hackers operating "with its knowledge," the United States and its allies are seeking to put forward a common cyber approach with allies and lay down "clear expectations on how responsible nations behave in cyberspace," said a senior administration official speaking on the condition of anonymity in advance of the allies' collective statements under ground rules set by the White House. Administration officials have raised concerns with senior Chinese officials about the Microsoft incident and broader malicious cyber activity, "making clear that [China's] actions threaten security, confidence and stability in cyberspace," the official said.

Merely affixing blame but failing to impose a consequence will not deter future activity, some analysts said.

"The lack of any sanctions by the U.S. government against Chinese cyberthreat actors is a huge problem that transcends four administrations," said Dmitri Alperovitch, chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator, a think tank. He noted that the E.U., which has lagged the United States in publicly attributing cyberattacks to foreign governments, last year imposed the first cyber sanctions, against two Chinese nationals and a Chinese company for a supply-chain hack known as Cloud Hopper.

"We need to stop treating China as if they have a special immunity to being held accountable, and we need to act in parity, as we have with the other major malicious cyber actors, including Russia," Alperovitch said.