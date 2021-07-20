Tuesday, July 20, 2021

international

New Covid cases fall in Asean but deaths cross 2,000

Southeast Asia reported a sharp decline in new Covid-19 cases, but deaths hit record numbers on Monday, collated data showed.

Asean saw 73,124 new cases on Monday, lower than Sunday’s 84,518, but deaths climbed to 2,003, increasing from the previous day’s 1,755.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the region since the outbreak crossed 6.19 million, with 119,063 deaths.

Indonesia's ministry of finance announced an increase in the public health budget by 744.75 trillion rupiah (THB1.67 trillion) to fight the outbreak. About one-third of this budget will be used to build permanent and field hospitals, while the rest will be used for vaccine procurement, hiring of doctors and nurses and supporting the operations of existing medical professionals countrywide related to Covid-19.

Indonesia has seen a sharp fall in cases from over 50,000 last week to 34,257 on Monday.

Malaysia reported 10,972 new cases and 129 deaths on Monday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 927,533 with 7,148 deaths.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin set the target of vaccinating all senior citizens in the country within October by giving 500,000 jabs per day to stop the spread of Covid-19. The country has ordered over 76 million doses of vaccine, 70 per cent of which are Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.

Published : July 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

How Chinese astronauts maintain personal hygiene in space

Published : July 20, 2021

Worlds first 600 km/h high-speed maglev train rolls off assembly line

Published : July 20, 2021

Scientists under pressure for denouncing "lab leak" conspiracy theory: media

Published : July 20, 2021

Two pairs of panda twins born on same day in Chinas Sichuan

Published : July 20, 2021

Latest News

Infections can only be curbed with mass testing, more jabs, says professor

Published : July 20, 2021

Bangkok to reduce public transport in bid to curb infections

Published : July 20, 2021

Front-line medics first in queue for donated Pfizer jabs in Aug, beauty salons must wait

Published : July 20, 2021

State of emergency extended for 2 months amid dire warning from Health Ministry

Published : July 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.