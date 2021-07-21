Russia unveils new fifth-generation fighter

The Checkmate will use the same engine and avionics as Russia's fifth-generation heavyweight twin-engine fighter Su-57, which ensures the speedy development of the new jet, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said.

A Checkmate will cost 25-30 million U.S. dollars, making it relatively affordable on the international weaponry market, he added.

It will take five and a half years before the first delivery of the fighters to customers, according to local media reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the prototype of the Checkmate at the MAKS aerospace show on Tuesday.