Wednesday, July 21, 2021

international

Russia unveils new fifth-generation fighter

The new jet boasts low visibility, high flight performance, and artificial intelligence assistance for the pilot.

Russia displayed a prototype of its fifth-generation lightweight single-engine fighter jet "Checkmate" at the International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS)-2021 that kicked off in a Moscow suburb on Tuesday.

The "completely new" aircraft boasts low visibility, high flight performance, and artificial intelligence assistance for the pilot, said Russia's high-tech conglomerate the Rostec State Corporation, which is developing the plane.

The Checkmate will use the same engine and avionics as Russia's fifth-generation heavyweight twin-engine fighter Su-57, which ensures the speedy development of the new jet, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said.

A Checkmate will cost 25-30 million U.S. dollars, making it relatively affordable on the international weaponry market, he added.

It will take five and a half years before the first delivery of the fighters to customers, according to local media reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the prototype of the Checkmate at the MAKS aerospace show on Tuesday.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : xinhua

Nation Thailnad
