Germany announces millions in immediate flood aid

The initial assistance to help people rebuild their homes and businesses after the flooding that killed at least 171 people in Germany will be expanded as needed, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said. At least 200 people died across Europe, with neighboring Belgium also hit by the surging waters.

"If it becomes the case that more is needed, then we will make more funds available," he said, adding that efforts would be made so the funding, the cost of which will be split between Berlin and the federal states, reaches people as quickly as possible.

For longer-term reconstruction efforts of roads, railways, hospitals, water and electricity networks the government is still working out how high the bill will run. The Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure has estimated the damage to the rail networks alone to be $1.6 billion.

A week after the worst flooding in living memory ripped through parts of western Germany, entire villages are still without power or the most basic of services. Highways are ripped to pieces, railway bridges lie twisted across rivers clogged with mounds of detritus including cars and caravans. Sewage, water and telecommunications networks have been obliterated.

Touring the town of Bad Münstereifel on Tuesday, one of the worst hit areas in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the scale of the damage was "terrifying."

"We have seen people who have lost everything," she said. "We will work together to do everything we can to ensure that funds quickly reach those who have been left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. They are counting on our support."