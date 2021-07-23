China sets back search for covid origins with rejection of WHO investigation proposal

After a visit to Wuhan in January, a joint China-international team concluded that the virus probably jumped naturally from an animal, determined that a market linked to early cases was not necessarily the source and all but dismissed the possibility of a lab leak.

In the months since, the methods and findings have come under intense scrutiny, including from WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. In May, President Biden gave the U.S. intelligence community 90-days to redouble its own search and urged China to participate in a "full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation."

But Chinese health officials on Thursday offered what may be the strongest signal yet that such an investigation is unlikely to happen on their soil, saying a WHO proposal that included audits of markets and laboratories in Wuhan was "impossible" for China to accept.

If China continues to limit - or outright blocks - outside investigators, the world will have little recourse, said Mara Pillinger, a senior associate in global health policy and governance at Georgetown's O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law.

"Without Chinese cooperation, WHO's hands are tied, international hands are tied, and our ability to identify the origins of the virus will be much reduced."

Tedros last week announced a five-part plan for follow-up research on the origins of the coronavirus. It called for deeper study in geographical areas with early outbreaks, more research of animal markets in Wuhan, and audits of research labs near where the first cases emerged.

He also held a news conference in which he criticized China's cooperation, saying the country's government did not share "raw data" with the WHO team that visited Wuhan earlier this year to investigate the source of the initial outbreak.

On Thursday, Zeng Yixin, deputy head of China's National Health Commission, fired back.

"To be honest, when I first saw the WHO's second-phase traceability plan, I was very surprised," he said. "Because in this plan, the hypothesis of 'China's violation of laboratory procedures causing virus leakage' is one of the research priorities.

"From this point, I can feel the disrespect for common sense and the arrogant attitude toward science revealed in this plan."