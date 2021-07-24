Troubled by pandemic, Tokyo Olympic Summer Games open with scaled-back ceremony

Despite steps taken by Tokyo to ensure safe staging of the Olympics, COVID-19 hasn't stopped spreading. The organizers reported 19 Olympic-linked cases on Friday, including three athletes. Since July 1, there have been 106 cases involving Olympic participants.



The buildup to the Olympics has been marred by a series of scandals, including departures of three members of the creative team for the ceremonies. And mounting criticism against the government for prioritizing the Olympics over public health concerns has dampened what little enthusiasm was left for the event. Top corporate sponsors, such as Toyota and Panasonic, didn't send executives.



Then there is the infamous summer heat of Tokyo to reckon with, and Russian archer Svetlana Gomboeva collapsed in scorching conditions on Friday during the women's ranking round. She received medical attention while her teammates put bags of ice on her head to cool her down.



Marathon races have long been moved to the cooler northern city of Sapporo, a decision that looks smarter with each passing day.



Titled "United by Emotion," the opening ceremony was produced on Tokyo's hopes of bringing the world together through sport during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, strict COVID-19 protocols mean athletes and other Olympic participants will not be physically brought together.



Athletes were required to wear masks and maintain safe distancing as they paraded into the stadium. Once the competition starts in earnest on Saturday, medalists will have to pick up their own prizes from the tray and put them around their own necks. And there won't be handshakes or hugs among medalists.



Once the athletes completed their parade into the stadium, Japanese Emperor Naruhito declared the Games officially open, with the Olympic Flag being raised at the stadium. (Yonhap)