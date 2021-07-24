107th Mekong River joint patrol completed

A total of four vessels from China and Laos navigated over 600 km over four days and three nights, according to the Yunnan provincial public security department. Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand sent police to carry out land patrols.
The patrol had targeted illegal immigration in the Mekong River basin, said the department.
During the operation, the law enforcement officers have constantly warned passing merchant ships of heavy rainfalls and risks of rising water level.
The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping.
China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand have been carrying out joint patrols on the Mekong River since December 2011.
Published : July 24, 2021
By : xinhua
