Foreign Minister visits Thanaleng Dry Port, Vientiane Logistics Park as project prepares for soft opening, linking with Laos-China railway

Presenting the project to the minister, TDP Managing Director Sakhone Philangam said it was necessary for Laos to have a dry port and logistics park to facilitate logistics and transport links. “Laos does not have a coastline, so there is a need for an international connecting point,” he said.

Although Lao industry is small, the country is surrounded by large industrial neighbours, thus the project envisions becoming a ‘logistics connector’ among countries in the region, Mr Sakhone said.

The Thanaleng Dry Port tops the list of development priorities in the Lao National Logistics Strategy, an action plan that will drastically transform Laos from being landlocked to a land-linked country.

Being developed on a 382-hectare site, the 50-year concession project is part of the Laos Logistics Link project.

The TDP and VLP are set to connect to a number of mega trade infrastructure projects that are also part of the Laos Logistics Link. These include the Vung Ang seaport in Vietnam’s central Ha Tinh province, which the Lao and Vietnamese governments have agreed to jointly develop, the planned railway to link the Lao capital of Vientiane with the Vung Ang seaport, and the 2,000MV coal-fired power plant in central Khammuan province.

Mr Sakhone said the project would also connect to Asean Highway No. 12 and the Laos-China railway connecting the capital of Vientiane with the Chinese border.

The project is set to streamline logistics and transport procedures and reduce relevant costs, the managing director added.

Located near the 1st Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge, the Thanaleng Dry Port and Vientiane Logistics Park are expected to reduce cross-border transport costs, especially at the 1st Lao-Thai Friendship Vientiane-Nong Khai border crossing by 40 percent from current prices by 2025.

This would not only make Laos a preferred transit point, but also an international commercially-connected centre.

Landlocked countries need dry ports in addition to other trade infrastructure in order to facilitate trade, former Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office and current President of the Executive Board of Strategy and Planning at the PTL Holding Company Limited, Mr Alounkeo Kittikhoun said, citing advice given by foreign experts.

Mr Alounkeo, who was Chairman of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC) for 1999-2007, said it is envisioned that the Thanaleng Dry Port and Vientiane Logistics Park will be world-class facilites.