Sunday, July 25, 2021

international

Western European embassies, including the United States, urge authorities to provide better health care to detainees

Western European embassies, including the United States, issued a joint statement on July 23 urging the authorities to provide better health care to detainees in prisons.

On the morning of July 23, the embassies issued a joint statement on the situation in Insein Prison after anti-government chants emerged from the special prison inside the prison.

A joint statement from the embassies said that the detainees in Yangon’s Insein Prison had staged a protest against the current outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the prison as the authorities cannot control it effectively.

In addition, the statement said that they are closely monitoring the situation and urged the relevant authorities to adhere to basic human rights to ensure access to good health care for all detainees in this and other prisons to resolve the current situation peacefully.

The statement was signed by ambassadors, Chargé d'Affaires and Heads of the Embassies of Australia, Canada and EU embassies in Myanmar and embassies of the EU members such as Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and Sweden, in addition to Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Published : July 25, 2021

By : Eleven Media / ANN

Nation Thailnad
