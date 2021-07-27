South Africa unveils post-riot relief, eases virus lockdown

The measures include reinstating a monthly welfare grant of $24 (350 rand) for the poor until the end of March, a $27 million (400 million rand) state contribution to a humanitarian relief fund and support for uninsured businesses, Ramaphosa said Sunday in a televised speech. The government will also expand an employment tax incentive, and give companies an additional three months to pay taxes collected from their workers, he said.

The imposition of stop-start curbs since the pandemic hit in March last year has shuttered thousands of businesses and added to already rampant unemployment. The economy shrank 7% last year, the most in a century.

The nation's misery was compounded by protests that erupted in two provinces after former President Jacob Zuma was jailed this month on contempt-of-court charges and morphed into a week-long looting spree in which thousands of businesses and street traders were targeted. At least 330 people died in the unrest, which the South African Property Owners Association estimates cost the country about $3.4 billion (50 billion rand) in lost output and placed 150,000 jobs at risk.

"We have a duty to support those affected by this violence," Ramaphosa said. "Many small and medium-sized businesses, formal and informal, have lost everything and will not be able to rebuild on their own. We will not abandon them."