Thursday, July 29, 2021

international

PM imposes nationwide Covid restrictions, curfew over Delta scare

Prime Minister Hun Sen late on July 28 instructed the municipal and provincial authorities nationwide to strictly enforce Covid-19 measures including curfew for two weeks from July 29 midnight through August 12 to stem the new coronavirus Delta variant.

The instruction came shortly after he issued a directive mandating lockdowns in eight provinces bordering Thailand – Koh Kong, Pursat, Battambang, Pailin, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear and Siem Reap – from July 29 midnight through August 12.

“Impose curfew from 9pm to 3am in parts or throughout territories under your jurisdiction, especially in Phnom Penh, provincial town or urban areas,” he said.

The prime minister also advised the municipal and provincial administrations to set up more targets to administer Covid-19 rapid antigen tests to people in areas under their jurisdictions free of charge.

Published : July 29, 2021

By : The Phnom Penh Post / ANN

