PM imposes nationwide Covid restrictions, curfew over Delta scare

The instruction came shortly after he issued a directive mandating lockdowns in eight provinces bordering Thailand – Koh Kong, Pursat, Battambang, Pailin, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear and Siem Reap – from July 29 midnight through August 12.

“Impose curfew from 9pm to 3am in parts or throughout territories under your jurisdiction, especially in Phnom Penh, provincial town or urban areas,” he said.

The prime minister also advised the municipal and provincial administrations to set up more targets to administer Covid-19 rapid antigen tests to people in areas under their jurisdictions free of charge.