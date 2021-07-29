More people die at their homes from 3rd wave of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health and Sports (MOHS) had reported that Alpha, Belta, Delta and Kappa variants have been found within Myanmar.

The situation unraveled the end of May 2021 and as cases infection continue to skyrocket, stay-at-home or lockdown orders were imposed in many townships across the nation.

There are widespread criticisms that there are much more deaths than those officially reported as patients struggle to get access to oxygen and medical treatments.

Volunteer and civil groups said most deaths occurred within the Yangon Region was due to the lack of oxygen supply, worsened by being unable to gain access to both private and public hospitals due to restrictions or financial reasons.

"It will be fine if there is sufficient oxygen but if it runs out and you cannot find more, the patient is dead. We are seeing the same thing everyday," said a volunteer worker.

The volunteers claimed that there could be as high as thousands of deaths at homes everyday within Yangon Region, so much so that volunteers have resorted to stacking up two to three corpses in ambulances or other vehicles and then sending them over to cemeteries.

Family and friends of the deceased can be been in cemeteries, ferrying the body in cars or even taxies.

"From what I've been told from those that are transporting dead bodies that can be as high as a thousand on the day. There is no precise number. For us, we will try to send patients in need of immediate medical attention to every hospital we can find. But it's all full up to capacities. Public hospitals are all full. In the end, the day passed by and we had to bring back the patients home. And the patients, in most cases, will not survive," said a volunteer.

As each individual volunteer, civil or charity groups and associations are overburdened, they have now set up networks to help each group out wherever they can.