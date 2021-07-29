Việt Nam signs vaccine technology transfer contracts with Japan, US and Russia

According to the official, one of the three was sealed between two Vietnamese companies - the Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH) and the International Progressive Joint Stock Company (AIC) – and Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi. VABIOTECH, a State-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Health, is one of the leading units in the field of research, manufacture and sale of vaccines and biological products for human use in the country.

Their deal targeted the transfer of the Recombinant SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein, a baculovirus expression vector system, with the parties signing a confidentiality agreement to access vaccine and technology records.

Regarding the technology transfer project between the AIC and Shionogi, the Ministry of Health has signed a cooperation agreement and is preparing a plan to conduct the third phase of clinical trials in Việt Nam (via the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology) and procedures for technology transfer (via VABIOTECH). It is expected that the vaccine will be completed and on the market in June 2022.

The second contract involving the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was inked between VABIOTECH, DS-Bio, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, with the Vietnamese side in charge of packaging the vaccine tubes from the semi-finished products.