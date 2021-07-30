Deltas spread is testing even aggressive Covid zero defenses

An outbreak that started at an airport in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing is testing that country's zero-tolerance measures, which are some of the most sweeping and comprehensive in the world.

New infections are rising by the dozens and seeding subsequent clusters around China despite well-honed systems of mass testing and stringent quarantines. Beijing reported its first locally transmitted infection in six months Thursday, linked to an outbreak in the southern province of Hunan among people who'd recently been to Nanjing.

The variant is scaling some of the toughest virus defenses, with "Covid Zero" places -- countries that had snuffed out the virus within their borders -- still seeing outbreaks despite strict anti-virus measures.

Among the hardest hit is Australia, where delta is slipping through the mandatory hotel quarantine system far more easily than past strains and taking advantage of a low community vaccination rate. A delta-fueled outbreak even forced Sydney, despite its efficient contact tracing and testing apparatus, into weeks of lockdown, with cases climbing to nearly 3,000 since mid-June.

In China, the first infections were among nine airport cleaners. The cluster quickly expanded to their close contacts, then to a handful of other locations, leading to nearly 200 confirmed Covid cases as of Thursday. It's one of China's biggest outbreaks since a wave concentrated in the country's northeast saw more than 2,000 infections last winter.

Officials have confirmed that the new outbreak is caused by the delta strain, which has been driving a resurgence in infections across the world.

The variant, which first emerged in India and is more transmittable than other strains, is exposing the limitations of the strategy of virus elimination, which is also favored by New Zealand and Singapore. Taiwan, which went months without any infections at all last year, recently backed away from Covid Zero, saying it was no longer targeting nil cases but transitioning toward a strategy of living with the virus.