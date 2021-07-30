Friday, July 30, 2021

international

Govt plans to declare state of emergency in Osaka, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa

The government plans to declare a state of emergency in Osaka, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, where priority measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus are currently in place, sources said Thursday.

 

The state of emergency will be in effect until Aug. 31.

The government also informed ruling party officials that priority measures will also be applied to Hokkaido, Hyogo, Kyoto, Ishikawa and Fukuoka prefectures.

The state of emergency currently in place in Tokyo and Okinawa prefectures will be extended to Aug. 31, beyond the original deadline of Aug. 22.

The government will finalize the plans on Friday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters Thursday evening after discussing the matter with the relevant Cabinet members at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Published : July 30, 2021

By : The Japan News / ANN

Related News

China-ASEAN trade skyrockets by 85 times in three decades

Published : July 30, 2021

Heat wave sweeps southeast Europe

Published : July 30, 2021

Monsoon flooding affects thousands in lower part of Myanmar

Published : July 30, 2021

Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho visits Lebanon in solidarity with Beirut port victims

Published : July 30, 2021

Latest News

New cluster of infections in Samui puts tourism model at risk

Published : July 30, 2021

Phuket tightens rules for vehicles entering the province from August 3

Published : July 30, 2021

China-ASEAN trade skyrockets by 85 times in three decades

Published : July 30, 2021

SET remains under pressure from volatile funds flow, despite Fed continuing fiscal policies

Published : July 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]ationgroup.com
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.