Myanmar ruling military seeks international cooperation over Covid-19 crisis

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing called in a speech for more cooperation on prevention, control and treatment of Covid-19, including with fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and "friendly countries", the Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

The ruling military leader said vaccinations needed to be increased, through both donated doses and by developing domestic production, aided by Russia, the newspaper said, adding Myanmar would seek the release of funds from an Asean Covid-19 fund.

Myanmar recently received two million more Chinese vaccines, but it was believed to have only vaccinated about 3.2 per cent of its population, according to a Reuters tracker.

Infections in Myanmar have surged since June, with 4,964 cases and 338 deaths reported on Tuesday, according to health ministry data cited in media. Medics and funeral services put the toll much higher.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military ousted an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1, with regular protests and fighting between the army and newly formed militias.