Beijing permits self-driving vehicle testing on expressways

Jiang Guangzhi, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, said that the high-speed test of self-driving vehicles has a high entry threshold. Testing vehicles should be equipped with relevant devices and connected to a cloud platform for real-time data transmission to ensure the safety of expressway passage.

Currently, the city has 226 routes for testing self-driving vehicles, totaling approximately 752.4 km, according to Beijing Innovation Center for Mobility Intelligent (BICMI) Co., Ltd.