Saturday, July 31, 2021

international

Korea to invest over W5tr in chips, bio, next-gen cars

South Korea plans to invest over 5 trillion won ($4.36 billion) in semiconductors, biohealth and next-generation vehicles next year and provide them the latest tax benefits ahead of other industries, the nation’s fiscal policy chief said on July 29.

The size of next year’s fiscal support for the industries dubbed the “Big 3” will be larger than this year’s corresponding figure of some 4.2 trillion won.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki pointed out that the Big 3 industries are at the core of key agenda items that global economies have been pursuing in the COVID-19 era, including overhaul of global value chains, the transition into a digital and green society and the race toward future technologies and industries.

To bolster tax benefits for the industries, the government recently announced a tax reform bill that would expand the current 1.16 trillion won of incentives for research and development and infrastructure investment. The government plans to submit the tax code revision bill to the National Assembly before Sept. 3 for approval, but Hong said that the Big 3 industries will start receiving the benefits in the second-half of the year, handing them priority seats.

The key agenda items tied to the Big 3 industries during the meeting held in the morning were bolstering the supply of electric vehicle and hydrogen-powered car chargers, local production of chips and the development of artificial blood substitutes.

As of June, South Korea operated some 72,000 electric vehicle chargers and 110 hydrogen fuel cell vehicle chargers across the nation, and Hong plans to increase the numbers by 2025.

It plans to install more than 12,000 fast chargers at highway rest areas and over 500,000 standard ones in cities in the cited period. Over 70 charging stations for hydrogen fuel cell cars will be installed in the second half of this year, increasing the total number to 180 by the year-end.

To further improve domestic production of chips, the establishment of an ultrapure water system here, which currently heavily relies on foreign partnerships, will be pursued. Recycling of semiconductor wastewater, which is considered inherently difficult to treat, will be expanded as well.

On the development of artificial blood substitutes, the government aims to procure the technology and make actual synthetic blood transfusion possible by 2030. The government plans to partner up with local institutions including the state-run National Center for Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine to kick off the project.

Published : July 31, 2021

By : Jung Min-kyung/The Korea Herald/ANN

Related News

Canada faces start of Delta-driven 4th wave of COVID-19, top doctor says

Published : July 31, 2021

UN chief condemns attack against UN compound in Afghanistan

Published : July 31, 2021

Iraq to reopen national museum after retrieving 17,000 artifacts from U.S.

Published : July 31, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Commemorate departed in Beirut blast

Published : July 31, 2021

Latest News

Vaccination open in six "red provinces" for expats aged 60-plus

Published : July 31, 2021

Majority of Thais in red provinces ready to wear face mask at home: poll

Published : July 31, 2021

Bangkok Airways announces the temporary suspension of Samui – Phuket (v.v.) from 3 August 2021 until further notice

Published : July 31, 2021

K-pop belts out another record with highest number of tweets in a year

Published : July 31, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.