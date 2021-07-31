Japan decides to expand state of emergency to 4 more prefectures as infections surge again

Currently, the government has applied emergency-level priority measures to the three prefectures neighboring Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture. These prefectures saw the burden on their medical institutions increase as their number of new infection cases reached Stage 4 — the most serious level, and regarded as a benchmark for declaring a state of emergency. The government took this factor into consideration in adding them to the state of emergency list.

The state of emergency for Tokyo and Okinawa Prefecture was initially scheduled to end on Aug. 22, but it is now expected to be extended to Aug. 31. Restaurants serving alcoholic beverages will continue to be requested to close temporarily in areas subject to the state of emergency.

Additionally, the government plans to apply priority measures to five prefectures — Hokkaido, Kyoto, Hyogo, Ishikawa and Fukuoka — where infections have spread rapidly, from Aug. 2 to 31. In the priority-measure areas, the government will ask for the suspension of the serving of alcohol in principle. Currently, eating establishments that have taken certain measures against the virus are allowed to serve alcoholic beverages on an exceptional basis at the discretion of their prefectural governor. However, the government’s revised basic policy has made the conditions more stringent by allowing alcohol to be served only when infections are trending down.

Some members of the government initially proposed that the state of emergency end on Aug. 22. However, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of COVID-19 measures, said at the subcommittee meeting, “We want to put [the state of emergency] in effect through Aug. 31, so that we can assess the effects of vaccinations on the working-age population, which have made progress now.”

The government projects that 40% to 50% of the nation’s population will have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of August. At present, the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients in their 40s and 50s has been on the rise. If inoculations progress among people of this age group in August, the infection situation could improve.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to hold a press conference Friday night to seek public understanding of the government’s decision.