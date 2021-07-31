Saturday, July 31, 2021

Russia says ISS normal after module incident

The problem was quickly solved and the ISS has returned to its normal position.

The International Space Station (ISS) is functioning well after Russia's Nauka module accidentally restarted its engines after docking with the ISS on Thursday, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said Friday.

Due to a short-term software failure, a direct command was mistakenly executed and thereafter reactivated the module's engines, and changed the ISS's orientation, Roscosmos said in a statement.

The problem was quickly solved and the ISS has returned to its normal position, head of the Russian segment of the ISS Vladimir Solovyov said in the statement.
 

Following its launch on a Proton-M carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 21, the Nauka, or science in English, embarked on an eight-day journey before docking to the Russian segment of the ISS.

Approximately three hours after the docking, the module's engines restarted, thrusting the space station to 45 degrees out of position.  

Published : July 31, 2021

By : xinhua

