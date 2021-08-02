Sharp decline in new Covid-19 cases and deaths in Asean

Asean countries logged 87,810 new cases, lower than Saturday’s 96,639, while 2,444 patients died, improving from the previous day’s record 2,877.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the region crossed 7.39 million and deaths climbed to 150,417.

Cambodia reported 671 new cases and 23 deaths on Sunday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 77,914 patients and 1,420 deaths. Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that the government would provide the third AstraZeneca vaccine jab to boost the immunity of people who have been given two doses of Sinovac, while those who have been given two doses of AstraZeneca will be given a Sinovac or Sinopharm jab as a booster.

Laos reported 267 new cases on Sunday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 6,566 patients and seven deaths. Of these, 3,529 people have been cured and discharged.

The Laos government on Sunday ordered southern provinces to increase quarantine facilities for workers who have returned from Thailand and ordered hospitals to prepare more beds for infected patients.