Wednesday, August 04, 2021

international

Sharp decline in new Covid-19 cases and deaths in Asean

Southeast Asia reported a drop in new Covid-19 cases and deaths on Sunday, collated data showed.

Asean countries logged 87,810 new cases, lower than Saturday’s 96,639, while 2,444 patients died, improving from the previous day’s record 2,877.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the region crossed 7.39 million and deaths climbed to 150,417.

Cambodia reported 671 new cases and 23 deaths on Sunday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 77,914 patients and 1,420 deaths. Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that the government would provide the third AstraZeneca vaccine jab to boost the immunity of people who have been given two doses of Sinovac, while those who have been given two doses of AstraZeneca will be given a Sinovac or Sinopharm jab as a booster.

Laos reported 267 new cases on Sunday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 6,566 patients and seven deaths. Of these, 3,529 people have been cured and discharged.

The Laos government on Sunday ordered southern provinces to increase quarantine facilities for workers who have returned from Thailand and ordered hospitals to prepare more beds for infected patients.

Published : August 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Anti-science drive in U.S. seriously undermines recovery efforts

Published : August 04, 2021

Racist incidents targeting Asian Americans worry students, parents: U.S. media

Published : August 04, 2021

7-day average of daily U.S. COVID-19 cases surpasses last summers peak: U.S. media

Published : August 04, 2021

Kim Jong-un reached out first to reopen hotlines: spy agency

Published : August 04, 2021

Latest News

Unemployment rate soars to 5-year high in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

JSCCIB urges govt to lift public-debt ceiling to fund crisis recovery

Published : August 04, 2021

Govt preparing report on Thai human rights for UN

Published : August 04, 2021

Study shows vaccine cocktail ‘just as effective’ as 2 AstraZeneca jabs

Published : August 04, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.