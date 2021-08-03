In Sydneys sprint against a delta outbreak, outcome rests on the young

The sense of urgency appears to have spread to Prime Minister Scott Morrison who, after saying for months that the country's vaccination program wasn't a race, compared it with the Olympics on Wednesday.

"We go for gold on getting those vaccination rates where we need to go," he said. "And we make a gold medal run all the way to the end of this year."

But the race to vaccinate younger Australians has been hobbled by a late start and mixed messaging. About 19% of eligible Australians are fully vaccinated. For those aged 16 to 39, the figure is around 10%.

AstraZeneca was supposed to be the backbone of Australia's vaccination campaign. But concerns over rare blood clots, particularly among young people, led the federal government to restrict its use to people over 50, and then to those over 60. Morrison announced AstraZeneca would be phased out in favor of a vaccine jointly developed by U.S. firm Pfizer and German company BioNTech. In May, his health minister appeared to suggest people could simply wait a few months for more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech to arrive.

As Sydney's outbreak swelled and seeded clusters in other states, however, Morrison suddenly switched course, announcing in late June that adults who wanted the AstraZeneca shot could get it after talking to their doctor.

"We'll look back at this time and just be blown away by what a wrong call that was," epidemiologist Greg Dore said of the initial reluctance to encourage broader use of AstraZeneca. "We could have been so much further along the pathway. The urgency was always there, winter was coming, new variants were arriving, but there was too much complacency, and we're now paying the price for that."

The back-and-forth has given rise to what Dore calls the "Waiting for Pfizer Brigade."

Among their ranks is Shawn Lu, a 26-year-old environmental consultant who lives in the Fairfield local government area, a region of southwestern Sydney hit hard by the outbreak. Most of his older relatives have gotten AstraZeneca, and Lu was planning to, as well. But then came tabloid headlines like "Vax Death" and the over-60 age restriction. By the time the age limit was lifted, Lu had made up his mind to wait for Pfizer-BioNTech.

Lu knows the chances of dying from the side effects of an AstraZeneca shot are less than one in a million. But being stuck inside and deluged with covid news has made him hyper conscious of even minuscule risks.

"There is always that little voice in your head," he said. "What if it's me who dies from the vaccine?"

Lu is hoping to get a first shot of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine later this month, as the supply ramps up.

Federal and state officials argue the outbreak has tipped the scales in favor of young Australians getting the AstraZeneca vaccine, and statistics suggest that is starting to happen. In New South Wales, the number of AstraZeneca doses doled out to people under 40 more than tripled last week.

"This outbreak will be the point at which everyone started to take [vaccination] absolutely seriously," said Dore, an infectious diseases expert with the Kirby Institute.