Japan medal rush boosts retail sales

As Japanese athletes rake in the medals, consumers are scooping up Games-related products, and goods that enhance the at-home viewing experience have seen an uptick in sales.

Nevertheless, the net economic benefit of holding the Games will be lower than pre-pandemic estimates.

An Asics store in Tokyo's Harajuku district saw more than double the number of customers during the four-day holiday from July 22 to 25 than in the previous week.

Official Games T-shirts became a hot commodity once the Olympics got underway.

"We've seen online orders placed immediately after a Japanese athlete wins a medal," said an Asics public relations official.

Sporting goods store operator Xebio Corp. said customers come in looking for clothes and equipment used by athletes. The company, based in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, expects sales to rise in sports in which Japan excels.

Murasaki Sports in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, has seen an increase in inquiries about skateboarding and what types of skateboards the company has in stock.

The store sold seven skateboards on July 25, the day Yuto Horigome won a gold medal.

"It's obvious that more customers come in after Japanese athletes win gold," a staff member said about the effect medals can have on sales.

Sales of products aimed at people watching the Games from home are also gaining momentum.

Major electronics retailer Nojima has seen TVs move briskly off shelves.

"Demand is growing for high-performance TVs to watch the Olympics," said a sales staff member at a branch in Fuchu, Tokyo.