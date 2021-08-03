Wednesday, August 04, 2021

international

Giant panda gives birth to twins at France zoo

Huan Huan, a giant panda at Beauval Zoo in central France, has given birth to twins early Monday, the zoo announced.

"Huan Huan, our female panda, lost water around 0:30 am. Her 1st baby was born around 1:05 am and the 2nd followed a few minutes later," said the zoo in a press release.

Both babies were healthy, the first weighing 149 grams and the second 128.8 grams. "Huan Huan is very maternal, licks her cubs and holds them tight against her," added the zoo.

Huan Huan, which means "happy" in Chinese, and her male companion Yuan Zi, both born in Chengdu, China, arrived in France in 2012 at the age of three.

At the end of March, the pandas tried to mate under the watchful eye of veterinarians and caretakers. Artificial insemination was also carried out as a precaution, as a female panda is fertile only 24 to 48 hours per year.

In 2017, Huan Huan gave birth to twin cubs, the first panda babies born in France. The first cub died shortly after its birth and the second one was named Yuan Meng, which means "the realization of a dream" in Chinese.

Giant panda newborns are even more helpless than most other mammal infants because they don't open their eyes until they are about six to eight weeks old and don't move around until about three months.

Part of a newly born giant panda cub is seen under a blanket at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, central France, Aug. 2, 2021.

Part of a newly born giant panda cub is seen under a blanket at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, central France, Aug. 2, 2021.

A staff member takes care of a newly born giant panda cub at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, central France, Aug. 2, 2021.

A staff member takes care of a newly born giant panda cub at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, central France, Aug. 2, 2021. 

Huan Huan, a giant panda, is seen with one of its newly born twin cubs at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, central France, Aug. 2, 2021.

Huan Huan, a giant panda, is seen with one of its newly born twin cubs at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, central France, Aug. 2, 2021.

Published : August 03, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Two pairs of panda twins born on same day in Chinas Sichuan

Published : July 20, 2021

Latest News

Unemployment rate soars to 5-year high in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

JSCCIB urges govt to lift public-debt ceiling to fund crisis recovery

Published : August 04, 2021

Govt preparing report on Thai human rights for UN

Published : August 04, 2021

Study shows vaccine cocktail ‘just as effective’ as 2 AstraZeneca jabs

Published : August 04, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.