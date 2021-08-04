Germany, France and U.K. prepare for coronavirus vaccine boosters starting in September

Those concerns have not stopped a handful of countries from moving ahead, and more may soon follow.

On Monday, Germany announced it would begin offering booster shots in September to the elderly, immunocompromised and anyone who received a full regimen of the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson shots, which may not be as highly protective as mRNA vaccines.

"We want to protect particularly at-risk groups as best as possible in fall and winter," Germany's health minister, Jens Spahn, said in a statement. "The risk of declining vaccination protection is greatest for those people."

Infectious-disease specialists have cautioned against seeking out booster shots until more data becomes available, and scientists continue to disagree about whether and when the additional jabs will be necessary. The latest guidance from Europe's health authorities says it is "too soon" to make a call on boosters.

Yet the highly transmissible delta variant has changed the calculus for some countries. With new virus cases on the rise across Europe, leaders hope that booster shots can help stave off another cold weather covid-19 wave.

In France, those who were the first to receive the vaccine - residents of nursing homes, those over the age of 75 and people with severe health conditions - will be eligible for boosters in September, President Emmanuel Macron said last month.

In Britain, officials at the Department of Health and Social Care said they are preparing to offer booster jabs in September, but are awaiting guidance and confirmation from the country's expert advisory panel. The booster program would ensure "millions" of people maintain protection "ahead of the winter and against new variants," a spokesperson said.

Hungary - which has authorized a wider range of coronavirus vaccines than its neighbors, including formulations from Russia and China - is offering booster shots to everyone, regardless of age or health status, recommending people wait at least four months after their second dose.

And top officials in Spain and Italy have said residents will very likely need a booster, but concrete plans have not emerged.

Booster campaigns have also been underway in Russia and in Israel, where adults over 60 years old are now eligible. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett compared it to the flu vaccine, "which needs to be re-administered from time to time."

A booster campaign could be coming in the United States, as well. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it is exploring ways to get additional vaccine doses to immunocompromised individuals.

So far, U.S. regulators have approved only a two-dose regimen of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson. But the country's top infectious-disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, said a recommendation for booster shots in certain populations is "likely."

But the global supply of vaccines is still limited, and every dose used as a booster is one that cannot be sent to countries desperate for shots.

The Biden administration celebrated on Tuesday that the United States had shipped more than 110 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines to more than 60 countries. Yet distributions to needy countries are nowhere near the 11 billion doses that the WHO says are essential to "truly end the pandemic."

And while the European Union has made ambitious promises about vaccine donations, the bloc and its countries continue to lag the United States, according to officials, reports and publicly available data.