7-day average of daily U.S. COVID-19 cases surpasses last summers peak: U.S. media

"Cases in the U.S. begin to spike once again, with the highly contagious delta variant fueling infections, particularly in regions of the nation with low vaccination rates," the report said.

The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed the peak seen last summer, CNBC has reported.

The U.S. daily infections, based on a seven-day moving average, reached 72,790 last Friday, which was higher than last summer's peak, CNBC reported on Monday, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

