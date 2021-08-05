U.K. to offer covid vaccines to 16- and 17-year-olds, but remains hesitant to go younger

The debate has been especially contentious in Britain. Just two weeks ago government advisers said that the "minimal benefits" of vaccinating children under 18 didn't outweigh the potential risks. Yet on Wednesday, those same advisers said 16- and 17-year-olds should get jabbed as soon as possible. Though only one dose for now. And younger children should still wait. Unless they are between age 12 and 15 and medically vulnerable or living with immunosuppressed adults.

The new guidance represents a confusing 90-degree turn for British teens and their families. Even pro-vaccine parents would be forgiven if their heads were spinning with the ever-changing messaging from this government.

Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization said its revised recommendation reflected both the state of the virus in Britain and additional safety data.

"In the last few weeks, there have been large changes in the way COVID-19 has been spreading in the UK, particularly in younger age groups," the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

It did not specify what about the spread had influenced the change in thinking, but Britain was hit early and hard by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, and because so many older people are vaccinated, many of those getting infected are young.

The vaccination committee also cited data suggesting that one dose would provide young people with 80 percent protection against hospitalization. The committee had previously cited concern about serious side effects involving inflammation of the heart muscle or the membrane around the heart, but on Wednesday it offered further assurance that these were "extremely rare" and more of an issue after a second dose.

At a Downing Street news conference, government officials were repeatedly pressed on how much had changed in just two weeks.

"I think people are a bit confused about this changing advice," said one reporter.

Wei Shen Lim, chair of the vaccination committee, said the advisers now had a greater certainty of data that has influenced their recommendations.

"There is no time to waste in getting on with this," said Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer, noting that children will start returning to school within weeks. "I want us to proceed as fast as is practically possible."

But health policy experts who have been critical of the government's hesitancy to inoculate teenagers said officials have been wasting time while getting to even this halfway conclusion, undermining what is otherwise one of the world's most successful vaccination programs.

"The idea of allowing a pretty much uncharacterized virus tear through our children is utterly reckless and irresponsible, especially because it's a vaccine-preventable disease," said Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds.

"I'm very pleased that they are doing this U-turn," Griffin said. "I hope once the safety data is in they go even younger."

Peter Kyle, the opposition Labour Party's point person on schools, tweeted that the government reversal on vaccines for older teens "is too late to make a difference to education when terms starts next month. Government have squandered the opportunity summer offered."

Britain's resistance to jabbing the young has made it an outlier in the developed world, where most rich countries are trying to get a needle into the arms of those under 18 as quickly as possible.

The United States and Canada have been vaccinating 12- to 17-year-olds since May. France, Italy and other countries in Europe began in June. Germany was something of a holdout, but this week it decided to move forward on vaccinations for that age group.

Trials are underway to test the vaccines in even younger subjects. Last week, President Biden expressed optimism that children under 12 would become eligible for inoculations in the United States "soon."

In Britain, regulators authorized use of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine in June for those as young as 12. But when the experts on the government advisory panel delivered their assessment two weeks ago, they concluded: "Until more safety data is available and has been evaluated, a precautionary approach is preferred."

The government advisers have emphasized the benefits and risks for individual teens. With the new advice on Wednesday, Lim said: "While covid-19 is typically mild or asymptomatic in most young people, it can be very unpleasant for some and for this particular age group, we expect one dose of the vaccine to provide good protection against severe illness and hospitalization."

But other public health experts say it's not just a question of risk to the individual but risk for the whole society. Teens can readily become infected and spread the virus to other children and to adults, including those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Some of the most comprehensive studies on the effects of the coronavirus on children and teens have come out of Britain, and those studies have shown it is very rare for children to get severe covid.

Within England, from the beginning of the pandemic through February of this year, studies calculated that there were about four million cases of covid identified in children, with fewer than 6,000 hospitalizations and 25 deaths.