Tens of thousands of people feared trapped by fighting in southern Afghanistan: UN

"There are reports of increased civilian casualties, destruction or damage to civilian houses and to critical infrastructure, including hospitals," the office said. "Hospitals and health workers are becoming overwhelmed by the number of wounded people."

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners are assessing needs and responding as access allows. They said they reached over 2,000 people on Sunday with food, water, sanitation and cash assistance in Kandahar.

Since the start of the year, nearly 360,000 people have been forcibly displaced by conflict. About 5 million people have been displaced since 2012.

In the first half of the year, attacks on health facilities deprived 200,000 people in Afghanistan of access to primary care, OCHA said.