Thursday, August 05, 2021

international

Brunei minister named special envoy to Myanmar

ASEAN foreign ministers yesterday picked Brunei’s Minister of Foreign Affairs II Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof as their special envoy to Myanmar.

In a joint communique issued after their annual meeting held via video conference, foreign ministers of the ASEAN said yesterday, “We welcomed the appointment by the ASEAN Chair for the Minister of Foreign Affairs II of Brunei Darussalam to be the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, who will start his work in Myanmar, including building trust and confidence with full access to all parties concerned and providing a clear timeline on the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus before the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.”

The ministers also “expressed concern over the situation” in Myanmar, “heard calls for the release of political detainees including foreigners” and welcomed the junta’s “acceptance for the timely and complete implementation of the Five-Point Consensus”.

The foreign ministers discussed the matter on Monday, but no appointment was made pending the Myanmar side’s approval. As Myanmar confirmed its acceptance in yesterday’s meeting, the ministers adopted the joint communique yesterday.

Brunei is the current chair country of the 10-member bloc.

The Five-Point Consensus refers to the agreement by ASEAN leaders during a special ASEAN summit on April 24 in Jakarta which called for an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar, constructive dialogue among all parties, the appointment of a special ASEAN envoy to facilitate dialogue, the provision of humanitarian assistance, and a visit by the envoy to Myanmar.

The 28-page communique also said that “we also heard calls for the release of political detainees including foreigners”.

The bloc also noted the continued support from external partners for ASEAN’s efforts in the swift and complete implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, particularly on humanitarian assistance. “We reaffirmed the role of ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) to provide humanitarian assistance in Myanmar as mandated in the Five-Point Consensus of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting. We encourage the Governing Board of the AHA Centre to immediately start the work on the policy guidance to implement the Five-Point Consensus.”

Published : August 05, 2021

By : Hakim Hayat/Borneo Bulletin/ANN

Related News

Huawei to invest $100m in Asia-Pacific startup ecosystem over 3 yrs

Published : August 05, 2021

Korea confirms first two cases of delta plus

Published : August 05, 2021

Vietnam cuts quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals to 7 days: Health ministry

Published : August 05, 2021

Mainland imposes massive travel curbs to combat Delta outbreak

Published : August 05, 2021

Latest News

CRA to offer free Favipiravir syrup from August 6

Published : August 05, 2021

Govt calls in private sector to import 25m jabs as outbreak worsens

Published : August 05, 2021

Royal Academy to seek approval for Sinopharm use in children

Published : August 05, 2021

Protesters face up to two years in prison, warns govt spokesman

Published : August 05, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.