Britains coronavirus cases top 6 million

Britain also recorded another 92 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,178. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

England's estimated R value, or coronavirus reproduction number, has fallen to between 0.8 and 1.1, which means on average every 10 people infected with COVID-19 will infect between eight and 11 others, according to the latest figures.

Meanwhile, a new government campaign has urged young people to get their jabs or risk missing out "on the good times", in a bid to get vaccination rates up.

The British government has opened a new walk-through coronavirus testing center in Knightswood, Glasgow, on Friday. The test center located at Glasgow BMX Centre, is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history, according to the government.