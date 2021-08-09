Monday, August 09, 2021

UK reports another 27,429 coronavirus cases

Nearly 90 percent of the adults in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine, while more than 74 percent have had their second jab.

 Britain has reported another 27,429 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,069,362, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also recorded another 39 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,320. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Previously, Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this number could rise to 13 million in the coming months.
 

"There is a real risk that if the NHS (National Health Service) cannot find effective ways to boost its capacity - a challenge at the best of times, let alone after a major pandemic - then much longer waiting lists will be with us for years to come, " Sky News quoted Max Warner, the author of the analysis, as saying.

Most COVID-19 restrictions in England have been lifted last month as part of the final step of the British government's roadmap out of the lockdown.

Nearly 90 percent of the adults in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine, while more than 74 percent have had their second jab, according to the latest figures.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.  

Published : August 09, 2021

By : xinhua

