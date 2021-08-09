Monday, August 09, 2021

international

Singapore to relax restrictions from Aug 10; Covid-19 cases down in Asean

Southeast Asia saw a decline in new Covid-19 cases for the second successive day, although deaths were higher on Sunday, collated data showed.

Asean countries reported 88,376 new cases on Sunday, lower than Saturday’s 95,881, while the death toll rose to 2,940, up from the previous day’s 2,449.

On Friday, cases in the region had exceeded 100,000 with over 3,000 deaths.

Covid-19 cases in the region crossed 8.04 million, while deaths rose to 169,959.

Indonesia reported 26,415 new cases, its lowest on a single day in weeks, and 1,498 deaths on Sunday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 3,666,031 with 107,096 deaths.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed concern over the Covid-19 situation outside Java and Bali islands after many areas such as West Sumatra and East Nusa Tenggara reported increasing number of infections. He vowed to impose travel restriction measures to curb the outbreak, but no starting date has been announced.

Singapore will relax disease control measures from August 10 onwards, as the country is seeing decreasing number of new infections while almost 70 per cent of the population has been vaccinated at required doses. The government aims to further relax lockdown measures, including reopening the country to vaccinated visitors without having to quarantine when more than 80 per cent of the population has been vaccinated at required doses, which is expected to be achieved within September.

Published : August 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

