Asia Album: People get vaccinated in Sri Lanka, as Delta variant spreads amid 3rd wave

People lined up to get vaccinated in Sri Lanka in the midst of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with medical officials warning that the Delta variant may be spreading beyond control.

The country's Health Ministry on Sunday received a new batch of Sinopharm vaccine from China as a mass scale vaccination program against the COVID-19 is underway in the country.

People wait to receive the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 7, 2021.

People wait to receive the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 7, 2021. 

A woman receives the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 7, 2021.

A woman receives the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 7, 2021.

 

People wait to receive the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 7, 2021.

People wait to receive the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 7, 2021.

A woman receives the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 7, 2021.

A woman receives the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 7, 2021. 

People stand in the queue at the Viharamahadevi Park in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on Aug. 7, 2021, to receive the first doses of the Sinopharm vaccines.

People stand in the queue at the Viharamahadevi Park in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on Aug. 7, 2021, to receive the first doses of the Sinopharm vaccines.

Published : August 09, 2021

By : xinhua

