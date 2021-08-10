Humans have pushed the climate into unprecedented territory, landmark U.N. report finds

People eliminate emissions of carbon dioxide from coal, oil and gas. Societies find a way to curb powerful but short-lived greenhouse gases - most notably methane, which largely comes from burping cows and leaky fossil fuel facilities, and nitrous oxide, of which a huge amount comes from fertilizers used on farms. Natural systems such as forests and human inventions such as carbon-capture operations pull more and more out of the atmosphere.

In this scenario, the world reaches "net-zero" emissions around the year 2050, and warming stabilizes at about 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. Eventually, glaciers stop dwindling and sea-level rise slows. Humans adapt to the new planet we've created.

But with each degree of temperature rise, the consequences become dramatically more extreme, scientists underscored once again.

At 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, air can hold significantly more moisture than it does now, making droughts more likely and extreme rainfall worse. At 4 degrees Celsius (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit), intense heat waves that used to occur about once every 50 years will become annual events.

Mercifully, Monday's assessment shows, the world for now seems to be trending away from the most ruinous potential path, as coal-fired power fades, renewable energy increasingly takes root and investors and voters alike demand climate-conscious policies.

But nations have not yet moved quickly enough to meet the Paris agreement goal to remain "well below" 2 degrees Celsius of warming.

At higher levels of warming, the report warns, it becomes much more difficult to predict how the planet will respond. Sophisticated computer models become uncertain. Scientists cannot easily seek clues in the past, because there is no recorded time in human history when change has been so extreme - and so fast.

"We're going into uncharted territory," Cobb said.

The more people emit, the greater chance of changes that take centuries or millennia to undo, Monday's report warns. Already, ocean acidification will persist even if the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere declines. At a certain point, the Greenland ice sheet will become so weak it moves into a state of irreversible decline.

Warming beyond 2 degrees Celsius also carries increased risk of setting off feedback processes that cause climate change to accelerate. Higher temperatures will thaw Arctic permafrost, potentially unleashing carbon that has been locked in a deep freeze for thousands of years. Methane trapped in the deep sea could make its way into the atmosphere. Wildfires could turn millions more acres of carbon-rich forests into a source of additional greenhouse gases. Air quality in many places could continue to worsen.

The more the climate changes from the one in which humans evolved and modern science was developed, the more likely we are to encounter challenges that exceed our capacity to adapt.

"We really don't want to experience it," cautioned lead author Fredi Otto, a climate scientist at the University of Oxford who studies weather extremes.

The IPCC report does not recommend specific warming targets. But as someone who has seen how societies already struggle to cope with climate disasters, Otto urged policymakers to take the difficult steps necessary to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"It will be difficult," she acknowledged. "But it's still within our power to do this."

Monday's report underscores that humans have a profound opportunity to shape a better future by sharply reducing emissions. But it also spells out how we can no longer avoid some measure of calamity in coming years.

The oceans will continue warming to 2100 and beyond, the authors write. Shrinking seasonal snow cover across the Northern Hemisphere is all but certain. The rate of sea-level rise is increasing and is destined to continue in coming decades. The likelihood and severity of extreme hot weather "will occur throughout the 21st century."

How rapidly those changes unfold depends on how much humans continue to spew greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, the authors make clear. But even the most optimistic scenarios assume that emissions will continue over the next two decades, leading to higher and higher carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere. And it may take several decades after humans begin shrinking their collective carbon footprint before the impacts of those changes are felt.

Yet greenhouse gases that are emitted now could be more difficult to remove later. The report cautions that declining carbon dioxide levels in the air could cause the land and oceans to release carbon it has absorbed. Efforts to pull carbon out of the atmosphere - using natural systems, like reforestation, or mechanical solutions, like machines that store the gas in rocks - probably will require huge amounts of time and energy.

In 2019, global emissions stood higher than in any other year in human history. The drop in pollution caused by economic shutdowns at the start of the coronavirus pandemic proved to be only a blip. Now the world is back on track to emit as much as ever, careening toward an ever hotter and more unpredictable future.

"Every place we look, we are seeing the evidence of past inaction. That should be a wake-up call," said Jane Lubchenco, deputy director for climate and environment at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. "We need to do everything possible to avoid even worse disaster."

Meanwhile, the heaviest burdens from climate change have long fallen on the world's most vulnerable, and on nations that played little role in causing climate change but can least afford to adapt.

For low-lying islands, rising seas present an ongoing and existential threat. Crippling floods have led to deaths and displacement for hundreds of thousands of people, from Sudan to Uganda. People who are unhoused, impoverished or sick are disproportionately likely to suffer in weather extremes. These disparities will only intensify as the planet continues to warm.

But recent disasters also show that climate impacts can hit without regard for national borders, income level and political clout. The Midwest this month is choking on smoke from wildfires hundreds of miles away in Canada. Germany, one of the world's wealthiest nations, suffered billions in damage from July's floods that killed scores of people.

Monday's findings are undoubtedly grim, acknowledged lead author Claudia Tebaldi, a scientist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

But people should not dwell in regret for the failures of the past, Tebaldi said, or only despair over possibilities that are not yet inescapable. Instead, she urged people to focus on what can still be done, on what can still be salvaged.

After all, the hard math of science shows that a concerted push by governments and the private sector can still bend the world's troubling trajectory. Each action to slow the pace of emissions gives society more time to adapt to changes we know are coming. Each degree of warming that humans avoid saves us from climate catastrophes that don't have to happen.

"Things are going to change for the worse. But they can change less for the worse than they would have, if we are able to limit our footprint now," Tebaldi said.

"Every little bit counts."