SCG sale revenue in Viet Nam surges 41% in Q2

The positive performance was mainly attributable to new partnership of packaging (SOVI, GOPAK), chemicals (TPC, Chemtech) and export sales from Thailand to Viet Nam, according to the company.

In the second quarter, SCG’s total assets in Viet Nam surpassed VND122 trillion, an increase of 37 per cent year-on-year, mainly from the chemicals business.

Amid the pandemic, SCG has actively contributed to the National Vaccination Fund while its subsidiaries have supported nationwide pandemic curbing attempts.

In southern provinces, SCGP – the packaging business of SCG – has donated 2,000 field hospital beds to alleviate frontline pressure in HCM City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An, while Long Son Petrochemicals has contributed VND10 billion for vaccination purposes.

In the central region, Song Gianh Cement has supported the vaccination programme in Quang Binh. Meanwhile, in the northern areas, SCGP has accompanied Hai Duong and Bac Giang in the fight against the pandemic.

Overall, SCG revenue from sales for the first half of 2021 rose 27 per cent year-on-year to over US$8.29 billion thanks to higher chemical prices. Profit for the period saw a yearly hike of 99 per cent to over $1 billion on the back of improved chemical product spreads and equity income. — VNS