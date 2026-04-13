Songkran 2026 tightens rules with 10 water-play safeguards

MONDAY, APRIL 13, 2026

Authorities warned revellers against splashing non-participants, wearing revealing outfits, using high-pressure water guns and breaking alcohol laws.

  • New regulations for water play ban high-pressure water guns, powder, and splashing non-participants, with specific hours (12pm-10pm, April 13-15) enforced on Khao San Road.
  • A stricter dress code is in effect, with fines for revealing clothing (5,000 baht) and severe penalties for sexual harassment (up to 200,000 baht).
  • Authorities have banned the use of water trucks in restricted areas and the playing of excessively loud music, with fines up to 50,000 baht.
  • Strict rules on alcohol are in place, prohibiting sales to minors, consumption in controlled public areas, and driving under the influence.

Pol Col Niphon Nithikarunlert, superintendent of Chana Songkhram Police Station, stressed security measures for Songkran 2026 on Khao San Road, saying the public will be allowed to play with water only from April 13-15, between 12pm and 10pm.

Officers have set up strict screening points to prevent anyone from bringing powder, chalk powder and high-pressure water guns into the area under any circumstances.

A key focus this year is tighter control over dress, with tourists told to dress properly, avoid revealing clothing and refrain from obscene behaviour in order to preserve the good image of the festival.

In addition, the sale of alcohol to minors is prohibited, and alcohol may not be sold outside the hours permitted by law.

Although there will be no special activities on Khao San Road this year, water play and trading will still be allowed as usual under safety measures.

For Songkran water play nationwide, authorities have unveiled the “10 hard-and-fast Songkran 2026 rules” so people can enjoy the festival without risking hefty fines.

  1. Splashing people who are not taking part: Do not force water on people who are trying to avoid getting wet or those on their way to work. The penalty is a fine of up to 60,000 baht.
  2. Revealing dress: Indecent, obscene or improper dress in public carries a fine of 5,000 baht.
  3. Sexual harassment: Molesting, hugging, kissing or obscenely touching another person carries the heaviest penalty, with a fine of up to 200,000 baht.
  4. Applying powder without consent: Approaching someone to smear powder on them is considered a violation of personal rights and carries a fine of 5,000 baht.
  5. High-pressure water guns: The use of water guns with excessive pressure is banned because they may cause injury. The penalty is a fine of up to 4,000 baht.
  6. Drink-driving: Driving any type of vehicle after consuming alcohol carries a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
  7. Not wearing a helmet: Both the rider and passenger must wear helmets for safety, with a fine of 2,000 baht each.
  8. Using water trucks: Vehicles carrying large water tanks are prohibited in restricted areas or where they breach traffic regulations, with a fine of 50,000 baht.
  9. Playing loud music: Blasting loud music that disturbs other people or communities carries a fine of 10,000 baht.
  10. No selling or drinking in controlled areas: People are warned against selling or consuming alcohol in public areas or prohibited zones, with penalties imposed under the announcements issued in each area.

Officials have asked the public to celebrate politely, respect one another’s rights and strictly comply with the law so that this year’s Songkran can be a happy and safe festival for everyone.

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