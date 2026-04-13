Songkran 2026 tightens rules with 10 water-play safeguards

Pol Col Niphon Nithikarunlert, superintendent of Chana Songkhram Police Station, stressed security measures for Songkran 2026 on Khao San Road, saying the public will be allowed to play with water only from April 13-15, between 12pm and 10pm.
Officers have set up strict screening points to prevent anyone from bringing powder, chalk powder and high-pressure water guns into the area under any circumstances.
A key focus this year is tighter control over dress, with tourists told to dress properly, avoid revealing clothing and refrain from obscene behaviour in order to preserve the good image of the festival.
In addition, the sale of alcohol to minors is prohibited, and alcohol may not be sold outside the hours permitted by law.
Although there will be no special activities on Khao San Road this year, water play and trading will still be allowed as usual under safety measures.
For Songkran water play nationwide, authorities have unveiled the “10 hard-and-fast Songkran 2026 rules” so people can enjoy the festival without risking hefty fines.
Officials have asked the public to celebrate politely, respect one another’s rights and strictly comply with the law so that this year’s Songkran can be a happy and safe festival for everyone.