Survey: Residents more upbeat about HKs economic prospects

HONG KONG - Hong Kong residents are becoming more optimistic about the city’s economic development prospects, a survey conducted by the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong showed.

Telephone interviews with 1,158 Hong Kong residents aged over 18 in June revealed that 28 percent of the respondents expressed optimism, up 8 percentage points from the survey conducted at the end of last year. Around 35 percent of respondents are pessimistic about the city’s economic future, down 19 percentage points from the last survey.

“The survey result shows that Hong Kong residents are still prudent and conservative toward future economic forecasts for Hong Kong,” said Holden Chow Ho-ding, vice-chairman of the DAB. “We urge the government to formulate medium- and long-term strategies for fostering Hong Kong’s long-term economic development.”

The government needs to design measures to diversify the city’s economic structure by promoting the innovation and technology industry and attracting more Chinese mainland and overseas technology talent expatriates to come to Hong Kong, Chow added.

Published : August 11, 2021

By : Oswald Chan/China Daily/ANN

Nation Thailnad
