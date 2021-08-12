Thursday, August 12, 2021

U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths likely to increase in next 4 weeks: CDC

The ensemble forecasts predict 3,300 to 12,600 new deaths, 550,000 to 2,340,000 new cases likely reported in the week ending Sept. 4.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday published ensemble forecasts indicating the country's COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are likely to increase over the next four weeks.

There will be 9,600 to 33,300 new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations likely reported on Sept. 6, according to the ensemble forecasts.

A total of 630,000 to 662,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by Sept. 4, said the forecasts.

The previous forecasts, published Aug. 4, predicted up to 642,000 deaths by Aug. 28.

"Over the last several weeks, more reported cases have fallen outside of the forecasted prediction intervals than expected. This suggests that current forecast prediction intervals may not capture the full range of uncertainty. Because of this, case forecasts for the coming weeks should be interpreted with caution," said the CDC.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been over 36 million COVID-19 cases and 618,457 fatalities in the United States, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Published : August 12, 2021

By : xinhua

