New York Governor Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment scandal

Cuomo has been working as New York governor since January 2011 and his third term will end at the end of 2021.

Cuomo said he doesn't want to be "unhelpful in any way" and the best way he can help is to step aside given the circumstances.

New York Assembly is working on impeachment articles against Cuomo on sexual harassment and mishandling of nursing homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Judiciary Committee under New York Assembly has given Cuomo a deadline to turn over evidence to defend himself until this Friday.

Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, said a recent report by independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

As many as 11 women were harassed by Cuomo including his top aides, according to the report.

Cuomo's former assistant Brittany Commisso, who is one of the 11 women, recently filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo on accusations Cuomo groped her in the Executive Mansion in the state's capital city Albany.

However, Cuomo has been denying sexual harassment accusations, saying that "I never did and I never would intentionally disrespect a woman, treat any woman differently than I would want them treated.