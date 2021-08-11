Wednesday, August 11, 2021

international

New York Governor Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment scandal

The resignation would take effect in 14 days and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would become the governor for the rest of Andrew Cuomos term.

new York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said he was resigning amid mounting pressures from sexual harassment allegations and investigations as well as calls for resignation from other political figures.

The resignation would take effect in 14 days and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would become the governor for the rest of Cuomo's term.

Cuomo has been working as New York governor since January 2011 and his third term will end at the end of 2021.

Cuomo said he doesn't want to be "unhelpful in any way" and the best way he can help is to step aside given the circumstances.

New York Assembly is working on impeachment articles against Cuomo on sexual harassment and mishandling of nursing homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Judiciary Committee under New York Assembly has given Cuomo a deadline to turn over evidence to defend himself until this Friday.

Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, said a recent report by independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

As many as 11 women were harassed by Cuomo including his top aides, according to the report.

Cuomo's former assistant Brittany Commisso, who is one of the 11 women, recently filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo on accusations Cuomo groped her in the Executive Mansion in the state's capital city Albany.

However, Cuomo has been denying sexual harassment accusations, saying that "I never did and I never would intentionally disrespect a woman, treat any woman differently than I would want them treated.

Photo taken from a video in New York, the United States, shows New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking during a televised address, on Aug. 10, 2021.

Earlier, Cuomo offered apologies for bringing his personal experience into the workplace and for his gestures leading others to take offense.

The sexual harassment scandal emerged around half a year ago and Cuomo authorized New York Attorney General Letitia James to carry out an independent investigation.

Besides, the attorney general's office issued a report in January saying the Health Department of New York State underreported the death toll in nursing homes from COVID-19 by as much as 50 percent.

Cuomo has largely ignored calls for him to resign until issuance of the latest investigation report from the office of Letitia James on Aug. 3.

U.S. President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer all called Cuomo to resign over the scandal.

As the 56th governor of New York, Cuomo is from a Democratic elite family with his father Mario Cuomo serving as the 52nd governor of New York for three terms.

Cuomo's long-time aide and stalwart supporter Melissa DeRosa resigned late Sunday as DeRosa's name appeared over 100 times in the investigation report.  

Published : August 11, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Pakistans tourism industry makes headway amid COVID-19 challenges

Published : August 11, 2021

Asia Album: Singapore light show marks 56th anniversary of independence

Published : August 11, 2021

Myanmar’s rapidly declining manufacturing industry amid Covid-19 case surges

Published : August 11, 2021

[South Korea] No sign of letup in COVID-19 spread while vaccine plans are disrupted

Published : August 11, 2021

Latest News

Reserve your spot at the Dot Property 48 Hour Mega Sale, Thailand’s biggest online property sales event

Published : August 11, 2021

Carabao Group donates Woody C+ Lock to officials in Bang Pakong District during height of COVID-19 pandemic

Published : August 11, 2021

dtac partners with EEF to connect 2,000 disadvantaged schoolchildren

Published : August 11, 2021

Thai Sang Thai Party, Lawyer’s Association suing Prayut over Covid crisis

Published : August 11, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.