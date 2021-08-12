Biden urged to help confront global spread of COVID-19 with immediate export of stockpiled vaccines

"We urge you to act now," they wrote in a joint letter sent to senior White House officials on Tuesday, the full text of which was made public Wednesday in a report by The Washington Post.

"The emergence of the Delta variant is resulting in a surge in increasing infection rates in Africa, Latin America and Asia, where vaccines are least available," they wrote.

"The United States currently has over 55 million doses of mRNA vaccines in storage, while only vaccinating approximately 900,000 people per day. At this rate, it would take over two months to administer just the vaccine doses currently stored," they noted.

"Despite this, mRNA vaccine manufacturers are delivering over 17 million new doses each week to jurisdictions across the U.S.," they noted.

While ensuring that the country's own vaccine dose stockpile remains in size, the U.S. administration should "begin immediate export of vaccine doses -- within one week -- to COVAX or through other international distribution mechanisms -- of at least 10 million doses per week," they wrote.