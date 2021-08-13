U.S. sending thousands more troops to Afghanistan to bolster security as some embassy staff are withdrawn

But the decision marks a tacit admission that the United States is uncertain how long it can ensure the safety of its staff in a country where conditions are changing on a daily, and sometimes hourly, basis.

The 3,000 troops being dispatched to Kabul will include two infantry battalions from the Marine Corps and one from the Army, all already deployed in the region, Kirby said. In the next week, an additional 3,500 U.S. soldiers will be sent to Kuwait and put on standby in case even more combat troops are needed in Kabul, and about a thousand other personnel will deploy to Qatar to assist Afghan allies evacuated from their home country with American help.

The additional muscle will augment a force of approximately 650 American troops who have been in Kabul since the U.S. military all but completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan last month. Those forces have been split between the airport and the U.S. embassy to provide defense against rocket attacks.

In April, Biden announced that he would fully withdraw military forces in keeping with a February 2020 deal the Trump administration struck with the Taliban. News of the American departure after two decades appeared to have energized the Taliban and undermined the confidence of Afghan forces as they face their adversary without air and logistical support from foreign troops.

The government of President Ashraf Ghani now controls less than a third of the country.

The fall of Ghazni, 80 miles southwest of the Afghan capital, added fuel to Afghans' concerns about surrender deals between the Taliban and local leaders that have appeared to have contributed to the group's dramatic battlefield sweep. In many instances, the militant fights have commandeered areas without a major fight.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Afghans forces surrendered as part of a deal near the northern city of Kunduz. On Thursday, Ghazni's governor was arrested after fleeing the provincial capital as it fell.

A senior Interior Ministry official said the Taliban runs a recruitment team that reaches out to Afghan officials, pushing them to join the militants.

"One of the main reasons we lost so much ground is the cooperation of officials with the Taliban," he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to disclose such information to the news media.

"We suspect a long list of governors who might have Taliban ties."

Analysts said the Biden administration's decision to reduce its embassy presence occurs amid an understanding of the impact a full-scale embassy withdrawal would have on the ground in Afghanistan.

"Without a diplomatic footprint, the Afghan government would suffer a major psychological blow, narratives of U.S. abandonment would strengthen, and the Taliban would score yet another victory," said Michael Kugelman, a South Asia scholar at the Wilson Center.

"The international community should absolutely prioritize the security of its diplomats," he said. "But let's be clear: Its departure from Afghanistan would send a sobering signal that the world is resigned to leaving Afghans to their fate."

Although Price suggested that at least some of the departing diplomats would leave on commercial flights, saying that the Kabul airport remained open, the embassy has advised nonofficial U.S. citizens in Afghanistan to leave "immediately" and noted that flights are limited.

Kirby described the newly deployed troops' mission as "narrowly focused," and said it was far better to be prudent and deploy the troops now than to "wait until it's too late."

"We believe that this is the right thing to do, and the right time to do it," Kirby said.